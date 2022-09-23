Rohit Saraf opens up about working with Hrithik Roshan in 'Vikram Vedha'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI): Ahead of the release of 'Vikram Vedha', actor Rohit Saraf opened up about working with superstar Hrithik Roshan.

"I've always found Hrithik Sir and the stories about how he prepares for every character he plays, fascinating. And I had the greatest opportunity to witness the giant actually in the process of creating magic. So getting the chance to play his brother in Vikram Vedha is nothing short of a dream come true, not to forget the heaps and tonnes I got to share as a co-actor and the impact it has on my growth while working on a project together," Rohit said.



He also spoke about the directors Pushkar-Gayatri.

"I feel so stoked that I could be a part of a film that's being helmed by the most amazing director duo- Pushkar and Gayatri. As directors, they're so prepared that I felt extremely safe even though the character I portrayed had all the reasons to make me feel otherwise. I felt that they'll pick me up even if I fall. There's no better feeling than that," he added.

Helmed by director duo Pushkar and Gayatri, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in the lead roles and is slated to hit the theatres on September 30, 2022. (ANI)

