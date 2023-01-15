Rohit Shetty drops action-packed glimpse from 'Indian Police Force' sets

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 15 (ANI): Director Rohit Shetty, on Sunday, shared an action-packed glimpse from the sets of his upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force'.

Taking to Instagram, Rohit shared a video which he captioned, "New year resolution...NO SIMPLE & STRAIGHT work. Chahe Kuch bhi ho jaaye!!! #indianpoliceforce."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CnbsQvjgsVa/

In the video, the 'Golmaal' director could be seen on the sets of his web series with an injured hand.

Helmed by Rohit, 'Indian Police Force' stars Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty Kundra in the lead roles and will premiere exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.



The 'Golmaal Returns' director sustained an injury on his hand during the shoot of the 'Indian Police Force' at the Ramoji Film City, on the city's outskirts.

He was later discharged from the hospital.

He recently penned a motivational post and wrote, "From Cirkus to my accident on set, my team and I have gone through a lot in the last few weeks! WE RISE, WE FALL, BUT WE RISE AGAIN NOT JUST TO FIGHT THE BATTLE, BUT TO WIN IT!!!"

He shared details on the 'Indian Police Force' and 'Singham Again'.

Rohit added, "Shooting the last schedule of INDIAN POLICE FORCE in HYDERABAD before we commence the pre-production of SINGHAM AGAIN."

The official streaming date of 'Indian Police Force' is still awaited.

He will also be directing 'Singham Again' which will star Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. (ANI)

