Rohit Shetty treats his fans with BTS video from set of 'Indian Police Force'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 (ANI): It's show time and Rohit Shetty will leave no stone unturned!

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, director Rohit posted another BTS video from his upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force.' In the video, a yellow-coloured car is flipped in the air after it collides with a vehicle ahead of it.

Rohit wrote in the caption, "BACK TO OUR OLD BUSINESS!!! Ab aane waale 2 saal Phaad denge. That's how you flip a running car. NO VISUAL EFFECTS!!! EVERYTHING RAW AND REAL!!!"

"Indian Police Force' will be headlined by Sidharth Malhotra alongside Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. Reacting to Rohit's video, Sidharth wrote, "Rohit sir n team killing it as usual" with a fire emoji.



Rohit's fans know the director loves to flip cars in the air in his movies. This is the first time Rohit has collaborated with Sidharth. The series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

After finishing the shoot of the series in January, Sidharth wrote on his social media handles, "It's a wrap! What a pleasure it was to work with @itsrohitshetty sir! Can't wait for you guys to witness an action-packed series like none before. He has an incredibly hard-working, honest and a warm team. Can say it was one of my best experiences being on the sets of #IndianPoliceForce. Thank you to the entire cast and crew for this wonderful journey. Really excited to bring you guys INDIAN POLICE FORCE soon." (ANI)