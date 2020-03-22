Rohit Shetty urges people to not panic as pets don't spread coronavirus

New Delhi [India], Mar 22 (ANI): As misinformation that animals spread coronavirus is causing many pet owners to abandon their dogs, director Rohit Shetty on Sunday took to Instagram to clear the clutter about the issue.

The actor shared an infographic that said, "World Health Organisation has confirmed that dogs can't spread coronavirus. Please don't abandon your pets."

Shetty also shared additional information in his caption and urged people to stop the unnecessary desertion of dogs.

"There is no evidence that pets can spread COVID-19. Please do not panic in this situation," he wrote in the caption.

"Me and my team are supporting the Maharashtra government to win this #WarAgainstVirus and would request you not to believe in any rumours," the caption further read.

The 'Singham' director also asked people to follow Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and CMO Maharashtra to stay updated.

"For any info please follow: @cmomaharashtra_ and @my_bmc on Twitter ...They are here to help you," Shetty wrote in the caption.



Soon the post was flooded with love from fans and top celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Farah Khan, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Growing misinformation is causing a lot of people to abandon their pets with many of them being deserted on the roads.

According to the latest data by the World Health Organisation (WHO), COVID-19 has globally claimed over 11,201 live and 2,67,013 people have been tested positive for it. (ANI)

