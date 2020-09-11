Ronnie Screwvala's 'Sitara' to resume shooting in November

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Filmmaker Ronnie Screwvala's upcoming romantic drama 'Sitara' is all set to resume shooting in November.

The film, which is set for digital release, stars 'Made In Heaven' actor Sobhita Dhulipala and 'Four More Shots Please!' actor Rajeev Siddhartha in the lead roles.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Instagram to share the update about the resumption of the shoot.

"ANNOUNCEMENT... #SobhitaDhulipala and #RajeevSiddhartha in #Sitara... A direct to digital release... Directed by Vandana Kataria... Produced by Ronnie Screwvala," he shared on Instagram.

Adarsh also revealed that the film had completed a brief schedule in Mumbai before the coronavirus induced lockdown. (ANI)

