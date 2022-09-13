Roy Kapur Films to release Pan Nalin's internationally acclaimed 'Last Film Show' in India

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Bollywood production house Roy Kapur Films is all set to release Pan Nalin's internationally acclaimed Gujarati film 'Last Film Show' in India.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh, shared the news and wrote, "ROY KAPUR FILMS TO BRING INTERNATIONALLY ACCLAIMED FILM 'LAST FILM SHOW' TO INDIAN CINEMAS... #SiddharthRoyKapur is all set to bring #LastFilmShow [#ChhelloShow] - #PanNalin's internationally acclaimed #Gujarati film - at select screens across #India on 14 Oct 2022."



The Gujarati-language coming-of-age drama has captured the hearts of critics and audiences across the world and will now release in theatres in Gujarat and on select screens across the country on 14th October 2022.

Inspired by director Pan Nalin's own memories of falling in love with movies as a child in rural Gujarat, 'Last Film Show' (Chhello Show) is set at the cusp of the digital revolution and follows a nine-year-old boy ensnared by the magic and science of light and shadow that lies behind celluloid film projection. Manoeuvring through both social pressures and economic precarity, he pursues his passion for the "film show" with single-minded devotion, oblivious to the technological upheaval that is hurtling towards him. It is an authentic, organic, and emotionally charged drama set around films, food, and friends.

Siddharth Roy Kapur, on releasing the internationally acclaimed film said, "We are incredibly excited to embark upon this exciting association with Pan Nalin and Dheer Momaya to bring Indian audiences the wonderful Last Film Show (Chhello Show), a film that celebrates the magic and wonder of cinema and the theatrical experience. There could not be a more apt time for this film to release when cinema-going around the world has been disrupted by a pandemic and audiences need to be reminded anew of the first time they fell in love with the experience of watching a movie in a darkened cinema hall. It is a matter of pride that such a powerful work of art has come out of India, and we are sure that audiences in India will fall in love with it, just as they have all around the world."

'Last Film Show' (Chhello Show) had its world premiere as the opening film at Robert DeNiro's Tribeca Film Festival and has won multiple awards across various international film festivals, including the Golden Spike at the 66th Valladolid Film Festival in Spain, where it also enjoyed commercial success during its theatrical run.

Director Pan Nalin added, "We are thrilled to collaborate on this film with a producer I really admire, Siddharth Roy Kapur. Sid has proved his passion and penchant for producing elevated entertainment, and with his help, we are looking forward to entertaining Indian spectators with our labour of love Last Film Show (Chhello Show). Our film has been receiving a lot of love from spectators across the world, and with Roy Kapur Films' support, we are aiming to give it a good release in my home state of Gujarat and the rest of India. I am also excited that the India release will coincide with its theatrical release in the USA, Italy, and Japan."

The film is produced by Roy Kapur Films, Jugaad Motion Pictures, Monsoon Films, Chhello Show LLP, and Marc Duale. (ANI)