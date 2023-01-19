'RRR' misses BAFTA nomination, Netflix film 'All Quiet...' bags 14 entries

New Delhi (India), January 19 (ANI): After securing a Golden Globe and two Critics Choice Awards this year, acclaimed director S S Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' failed to secure a nomination at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA).

On Thursday, BAFTA revealed the list of nominations for this year, in which Shaunak Sen's "All that Breathes'' is the only Indian entry which secured a berth in the Best Documentary Category.

Earlier, 'RRR' won the Best Song award for its track 'Naatu Naatu' and the Best Foreign language film in the 28th version of the Critics Choice Awards. Prior to that, 'RRR' made India proud on the global stage as it won the Golden Globe for the Best Original Score 'Naatu Naatu'.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Netflix's acclaimed anti-war epic 'All Quiet on the Western Front' led the nominations with 14 entries including the best film, director (for Edward Berger), adapted screenplay, and supporting actor (for Albrech Schuch) and many more.

Austin Butler starrer 'Elvis' secured nine nominations, next to Edward Berger's "All Quiet on the Western Front''.

This year, Austin Butler ('Elvis'), Colin Farrell ('The Banshees of Inisherin'), Brendan Fraser ('The Whaleendan'), Daryl Mccormack ('Good Luck to You'), Paul Mescal ('Aftersun'), Bill Nighy ('Living') will be competing for the trophy of the Best Actor.

In the Best Actress Category, Cate Blanchett (Tar), Viola Davis ('The Woman King'), Danielle Deadwyler ('Till'), Ana De Armas ('Blonde'), Emma Thompson ('Good Luck to You'), Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once) are the contenders.

Edward Berger (All Quiet on the Western Front), Martin McDonagh (The Banshees Of Inisherin), Park Chan-wook (Decision to Leave), Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Todd Field (Tar), Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King) will fight for the Best Director's award.

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin), Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin), Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once) Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse), Albrecht Schuch (All Quiet on the Western Front) and Micheal Ward (Empire of Light) are pitted against each other for the Best Supporting Actor award.

Angela BassettBlack (Panther: Wakanda Forever), Hong Chau (The Whale), Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), Dolly De Leon (Triangle of Sadness), Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All At Once) and Carrey Mulligan (She Said) are running the race for the Best Supporting Actress Trophy.

'The Banshees of Inisherin', 'Elvis', 'Tar', 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' and 'All Quiet on the Western Front' are the five films eyeing the Best film trophy.

Meanwhile, 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' bagged five awards in the Critics Choice Awards this year.

BAFTA will air on February 20, as reported by the Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)