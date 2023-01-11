RRR: See how Ram Charan celebrated Golden Globe victory

Washington [US], January 11 (ANI): Ram Charan-starrer 'RRR' struck gold at the 80th Golden Globe Awards.

The film's terrific track 'Naatu Naatu' won a Golden Globe trophy in the Best Original Song category on Monday.

'Naatu Naatu' is composed by music director MM Keeravaani and penned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.

The song is picturised on Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

Soon after winning the award, Ram took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from the special occasion.

In one of the images, he can be seen with Keeravani, Jr NTR and the film's director SS Rajamouli.

The other image shows Keeravani posing for the camera with the Golden Globe trophy.



Along with the photos, he wrote, "AND We Won The Golden Globes @goldenglobes @rrrmovie #natunatu."

Fans chimed in the comment section to congratulate the 'RRR' team.

"India is proud of RRR team," a social media user commented.

"Historic moment. RRR rocks," another one wrote.

'RRR' follows a pre-independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) - in the 1920s.

Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran and Ajay Devgn also feature in the film, which was released in 2022.

'RRR' was also nominated for Best Non-English Language Film at the Golden Globe 2023 but lost to Argentina, 1985.(ANI)