Rumoured couple Jubin Nautiyal, Nikita Dutta celebrate Holi together

ANI | Updated: Mar 18, 2022 20:37 IST


New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): Singer Jubin Nautiyal and actor Nikita Dutta have reignited rumours of their romance as the two were spotted celebrating Holi with each other.
A picture has been doing rounds on the internet in which Nikita and Jubin, drenched in gulal colours, could be seen all smiles while posing for a picture with their friends.


For the unversed, speculations are rife that the two are all set to tie the knot soon.
Jubin and Nikita have been sighted together in a number of places. However, both of them have remained tight-lipped about their relationship. (ANI)

