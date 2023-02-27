Rumoured lovers Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth groove to viral 'Tum Tum'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27 (ANI): Rumoured lovebirds Aditi Rao Hydari and South actor Siddharth danced to the tune of viral 'Tum Tum', which took Instagram lovers by storm.

Taking to social media on Monday, Aditi dropped the video with a caption, "Dance monkeys - The Reel deal." In the video, Siddharth was dressed in a blue tee and denim, while Aditi wore a floral kurta with sharara pants. The couple were seen recreating the exact hook steps which many celebs had tried earlier.

Fans loved the video of their dance. Actor Konkona Sen Sharma wrote put heart emojis on the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpKs80ugnCz/

The Tamil track 'Tum Tum', sung by Aditi Bhavaraju, Yamini, Tejaswini, Sri Vardhini, and composed by S. Thaman with lyrics by Roshini.

As per reports, Siddharth and Aditi have been dating for quite a long time after they first met on the sets of their romantic action film 'Maha Samudram'.

They have neither denied nor confirmed the rumours of their dating.

Last year, the duo was seen attending actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha's wedding in Chandigarh. Siddharth wished Aditi a happy birthday with a romantic picture last year.

On the acting front, Aditi will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series 'Heeramandi'. The first look of the series has been unveiled recently.

Apart from this, she will be next seen in an A.R Rahman musical, the silent film 'Gandhi Talks'. Helmed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami, and Siddharth Jadhav in the lead roles.

Siddharth, on the other hand, was last seen in the web series 'Escaype' which streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. Helmed by Siddharth Kumar Tewary, the series also starred Javed Jaaferi and Shweta Tripathi in prominent roles.

He will be next seen in an upcoming Tamil action film 'Indian 2' alongside Kamal Hassan, Gulshan Grover, Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. (ANI)