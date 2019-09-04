'Saaho' poster
'Saaho' poster

'Saaho' enters Rs. 100 crore club on Day 5 of its release

ANI | Updated: Sep 04, 2019 16:30 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas-starrer 'Saaho' has managed to enter the Rs. 100 crore club on the fifth day of its release.
The action-packed flick opened with Rs. 24.40 crore on its first day and has minted Rs. 102.38 crore until Tuesday. The film is now inching towards garnering Rs. 110 crore in its first week.
However, the film's fifth-day collection dropped as it just managed to rake in just Rs. 9.10 crore, as per figures shared by film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh via Twitter.
Shraddha's latest release marks her debut in the South Indian film industry, while it is Prabhas' debut in Bollywood. It also stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murli Sharma and Chunky Pandey in key roles.
Directed by Sujeet, the film has been released in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. It hit the big screens on August 20 this year.
The opening day of the film saw fans pouring milk over a cutout of the film's male lead Prabhas. The star's humongous cutout was also decorated with huge garlands, with fans even bursting crackers to celebrate the release. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 16:13 IST

Trailer launch of 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' postponed for a day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): The trailer launch of much-awaited Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba starrer -- Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas -- has been postponed for Thursday due to incessant rains here.

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 13:07 IST

Jonah Hill and girlfriend Gianna Santos are engaged now

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 4 (ANI): Actor Jonah Hill is engaged to his girlfriend Gianna Santos after dating for a year.

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 13:00 IST

Here's how Salman, Shilpa bid adieu to Ganpati this year

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty and Salman Khan were among the prominent celebrities who bid goodbye to Lord Ganesh with utmost pomp and splendour.

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 12:24 IST

Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Khloe Kardashian support Justin Bieber...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 4 (ANI): Several celebrity friends of singer Justin Bieber encouraged and supported him after he opened up about his early fame and the negative effect it had on his life in a post.

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 12:16 IST

Boney, Janhvi, Khushi unveil Sridevi's wax figure at Madame...

New Delhi (India), Sept 4 (ANI): Boney Kapoor along with his two daughters Janhvi, and Khushi Kapoor on Wednesday unveiled the wax statue of late Bollywood actor Sridevi at Madame Tussauds, Singapore.

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 11:48 IST

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rajkummar Rao to star in 'The White...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 4 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all set to star as the lead in the adaptation of the Man Booker-winning novel 'The White Tiger,' for Netflix alongside Rajkummar Rao.

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 11:45 IST

Dwayne Johnson shares adorable pics of daughter as flower girl...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 4 (ANI): Actor Dwayne Johnson who married his long-time lady love Lauren Hashian in an intimate ceremony in Hawaii last month has revealed the real story behind the photo of his daughter throwing flowers at his wedding.

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 11:43 IST

I just love him, says Chris Pratt on brotherly bond with Tom Holland

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 4 (ANI): Actors Chris Pratt and Tom Holland may be buddies for life but it is difficult to guess the boss in their relationship.

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 11:28 IST

Lizzo tops Billboard Hot 100 list but there's a lot more to it!

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 4 (ANI): Singer Melissa Viviane Jefferson, popularly known as Lizzo, became the first black solo female R&B artist to bag the first position on the Billboard Hot 100 list since Rihanna's 'Diamonds' in 2012.

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 11:14 IST

R. Kelly moved out from solitary confinement to general cell

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 4 (ANI): Singer R. Kelly has been moved out from solitary confinement and shifted into the general population on Tuesday, informed Kelly's attorney Steven Greenberg. He has been held since early July at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago.

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 10:51 IST

Ryan Murphy adds more Netflix projects, including 'A Chorus Line'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 4 (ANI): The prolific TV creator, Ryan Murphy, is adding more projects to his Netflix kitty besides those that have already been announced.

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 10:01 IST

Katheryn Winnick, Juan Pablo Raba join Liam Neeson in 'The Minutemen'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 4 (ANI): Actors Katheryn Winnick and Juan Pablo Raba have been tapped for Robert Lorenz's upcoming action-thriller 'The Minutemen'.

