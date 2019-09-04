'Saaho' enters Rs. 100 crore club on Day 5 of its release

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas-starrer 'Saaho' has managed to enter the Rs. 100 crore club on the fifth day of its release.

The action-packed flick opened with Rs. 24.40 crore on its first day and has minted Rs. 102.38 crore until Tuesday. The film is now inching towards garnering Rs. 110 crore in its first week.

However, the film's fifth-day collection dropped as it just managed to rake in just Rs. 9.10 crore, as per figures shared by film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh via Twitter.

Shraddha's latest release marks her debut in the South Indian film industry, while it is Prabhas' debut in Bollywood. It also stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murli Sharma and Chunky Pandey in key roles.

Directed by Sujeet, the film has been released in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. It hit the big screens on August 20 this year.

The opening day of the film saw fans pouring milk over a cutout of the film's male lead Prabhas. The star's humongous cutout was also decorated with huge garlands, with fans even bursting crackers to celebrate the release. (ANI)

