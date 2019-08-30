'Saaho' reviews: Fans compare it with 'Avengers: Endgame', hail action sequences

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Prabhas, who left fans mesmerised with his performance in 'Baahubali', has surely put his best foot forward in his latest release 'Saaho' which hit theatres on Friday.

Prior to the release of his multilingual magnum opus, fans queued up outside cinemas and even compared 'Saaho' with Robert Downey Jr. starrer 'Avengers: Endgame' which hit Indian screens on April 26 this year.

Expecting the film to surpass the box office collection of 'Avengers: Endgame', Jabali, one of the fans said, "I am a huge fan of action movies and I have watched the trailer of 'Saaho' for like 100 times."

She continued, "Since I am a huge fan of 'Avengers' so I can say that 'Saaho' can be at par with 'Avengers.'"

Chandras, a die-hard fan of Prabhas came to watch his film after two years. He said, "I am a die-hard fan of Prabhas and honestly I am coming to watch his film after two years. I am really excited to watch the movie."

However, the film didn't appeal Arnab Banerjee, a film critic, who said that there is no "emotional connect."

"Mounted on a very large scale but for some reason, there is no emotional connect. The primary reason would be the film has no believable plot," said the critic.

"They didn't know how to deliver it further and to top of it was unnecessary violence. If this was the idea to project Prabhas as an action hero in Hindi cinema, then somehow it didn't work out well."

Akash added while Prabhas might have a good physique, his Hindi didn't sound on point.

"I was expecting a thunderous applaud every time he appeared on screen but considering all of that, there were his fans who thronged the theatre to see how he fared in Hindi cinema," Akash added.

"It lacks a good script, plot and is too long. After a while, it gets predictable and you start looking for an escape room," Akash explained.

On the other hand, were movie buffs and Prabhas' fans who not only loved the film but called it a "pan India" film.

"It's a pan India movie. After Baahubali, it came up with many expectations and undoubtedly it has met all," said one from the audience.

"Especially the climax and pre-climax sequences are the highlights of the film and the whole story hinges on to action sequences," he added.

Meanwhile, another viewer Rinkesh described it as an average film.

"This is a good film when you compare it with others in the Tollywood industry. I would rate it 3 out of 5. Songs are average. It lacks connection but the interval bang is great," he said.

Discussing the comparisons being made with 'Avengers: Endgame', he said, "We cannot compare Avengers with Saaho and it will neither break the box office record of the former."

Jason Prince, who also watched the film on it's first day, lauded a 10-minute sequence of Prabhas being chased from the film which Jason states hasn't been shot in any Indian film yet.

Directed by Sujeeth, 'Saaho' also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles.

The movie will mark Prabhas' debut in the Hindi film industry and Shraddha's entry in the South Indian film industry. The film hit the theatres today. (ANI)

