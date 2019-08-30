Poster of the film (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Poster of the film (Image courtesy: Instagram)

'Saaho' reviews: Fans compare it with 'Avengers: Endgame', hail action sequences

ANI | Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:39 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Prabhas, who left fans mesmerised with his performance in 'Baahubali', has surely put his best foot forward in his latest release 'Saaho' which hit theatres on Friday.
Prior to the release of his multilingual magnum opus, fans queued up outside cinemas and even compared 'Saaho' with Robert Downey Jr. starrer 'Avengers: Endgame' which hit Indian screens on April 26 this year.
Expecting the film to surpass the box office collection of 'Avengers: Endgame', Jabali, one of the fans said, "I am a huge fan of action movies and I have watched the trailer of 'Saaho' for like 100 times."
She continued, "Since I am a huge fan of 'Avengers' so I can say that 'Saaho' can be at par with 'Avengers.'"
Chandras, a die-hard fan of Prabhas came to watch his film after two years. He said, "I am a die-hard fan of Prabhas and honestly I am coming to watch his film after two years. I am really excited to watch the movie."
However, the film didn't appeal Arnab Banerjee, a film critic, who said that there is no "emotional connect."
"Mounted on a very large scale but for some reason, there is no emotional connect. The primary reason would be the film has no believable plot," said the critic.
"They didn't know how to deliver it further and to top of it was unnecessary violence. If this was the idea to project Prabhas as an action hero in Hindi cinema, then somehow it didn't work out well."
Akash added while Prabhas might have a good physique, his Hindi didn't sound on point.
"I was expecting a thunderous applaud every time he appeared on screen but considering all of that, there were his fans who thronged the theatre to see how he fared in Hindi cinema," Akash added.
"It lacks a good script, plot and is too long. After a while, it gets predictable and you start looking for an escape room," Akash explained.
On the other hand, were movie buffs and Prabhas' fans who not only loved the film but called it a "pan India" film.
"It's a pan India movie. After Baahubali, it came up with many expectations and undoubtedly it has met all," said one from the audience.
"Especially the climax and pre-climax sequences are the highlights of the film and the whole story hinges on to action sequences," he added.
Meanwhile, another viewer Rinkesh described it as an average film.
"This is a good film when you compare it with others in the Tollywood industry. I would rate it 3 out of 5. Songs are average. It lacks connection but the interval bang is great," he said.
Discussing the comparisons being made with 'Avengers: Endgame', he said, "We cannot compare Avengers with Saaho and it will neither break the box office record of the former."
Jason Prince, who also watched the film on it's first day, lauded a 10-minute sequence of Prabhas being chased from the film which Jason states hasn't been shot in any Indian film yet.
Directed by Sujeeth, 'Saaho' also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles.
The movie will mark Prabhas' debut in the Hindi film industry and Shraddha's entry in the South Indian film industry. The film hit the theatres today. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:28 IST

Here's when you can watch 'Terminator: Dark Fate'!

New Delhi (India), Aug 30 (ANI): Make some space in your calendar this fall as the release date of Tim Miller's 'Terminator: Dark Fate' is finally out!

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:00 IST

'Mission Mangal' is unstoppable, crosses 175 crore mark

New Delhi (India), Aug 12 (ANI): 'Mission Mangal' is continuing its winning streak at the box-office! The multi-starrer flick has surpassed the Rs. 175 crore mark in just 14 days of its run.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 15:17 IST

Hrithik, Tiger's action packed film 'War' filmed in seven countries

New Delhi (India), Aug 30 (ANI): Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's upcoming film 'WAR' which is making noise because of its fiery action, is also gaining prominence because of stunning locations featured in the film.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 14:50 IST

Emilia Clarke, Rose Leslie are being 'robbed blind' by monkeys in India!

New Delhi (India), Aug 30 (ANI): 'Mother of Dragons' Daenerys Targaryen and Ygritte are currently in India! Well, not the characters but the actors who play the parts.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 14:40 IST

To celebrate 'Saaho' release, Prabhas fans pour milk on actor's cutout

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): It is no secret that Prabhas isn't treated just as an actor or a superstar down South. Such is the craze for the actor that people go all out to shower their love on him and his films.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 14:19 IST

Eddie Murphy to start making music for public

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): American actor and singer Eddie Murphy who is returning to 'Saturday Night Live' after a gap of 35 years is all set to make music and release it for the public for the first time.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 13:27 IST

Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi to star in 'Mimi', first look poster out

New Delhi (India), Aug 30 (ANI): After impressing fans with their mind-blowing performances in 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi are back with another film 'Mimi.'

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 12:58 IST

Rishi Kapoor to return to Mumbai, Neetu Kapoor reveals what...

New Delhi (India), Aug 30 (ANI): With just a few days left for veteran actor Rishi Kapoor to return to Mumbai after spending almost a year in New York seeking treatment, Neetu Kapoor revealed what helped the couple go through hard times.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 12:48 IST

Brad Pitt's latest film 'Ad Astra' heading for USD 20 Million opening

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): American actor and film producer Brad Pitt's sci-fi adventure drama 'Ad Astra' is heading for a launch around USD 20 million during the September 20-22 weekend.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 12:39 IST

Lindsay Lohan premieres teaser of latest single 'Xanax' after 11...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): American actor and singer Lindsay Lohan premiered a teaser for her latest single 'Xanax'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 12:19 IST

Dylan O'Brien to star in 'Infinite'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): American actor Dylan O'Brien has joined Mark Wahlberg in the upcoming action thriller 'Infinite'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 12:16 IST

'Rashmi Rocket' motion poster: Taapsee Pannu's first look as...

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): After winning a million hearts with her acting prowess in the 2018 hit film 'Soorma', co-starring Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu is returning to the genre with her next film titled 'Rashmi Rocket', which will see her portraying the role of an athlete once again.

Read More
iocl