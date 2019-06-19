'Saaho': Shraddha Kapoor begins her Europe schedule

New Delhi (India), June 18 (ANI): Ever since the makers of Shraddha Kapoor-starrer 'Saaho' has dropped the teaser of the upcoming film, it has increased the excitement quotient. The crew has finally headed to Europe to start with their next shooting schedule.

The 'Half Girlfriend' actor mesmerized by the beauty of Europe shared a series of pictures and videos on her Instagram story, giving a glimpse of her trip.

"Rise and Shine, Time to shoot Saaho. Europe Sched," she captioned a picture that shows amazing picturesque landscape.



The actor was given a surprise by her mother Shivangi Kolhapure who accompanied her on the trip. The actor posted a picture of her mother as the duo goes out for sightseeing. "Shoot companion, Mommy. Saaho, Europe Sched," she captioned the picture.



In another picture, she wrote, "Quick exploration with my mommy."



Recently the teaser of the film was out and it proved to be a visual treat for the fans with some nail-biting action-packed sequences, amazing stunts, and witty dialogues.

The film offers a variety of spine-chilling action sequences starting from the 'Baahubali' fame actor Prabhas standing at the edge of a tall building and firing bullets to performing stunts on the road on a speeding bike which will surely keep the audiences glued to their seats.

Actors like Mahesh Manjrekar, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murli Sharma, and Chunky Panday will be seen in never-before-seen avatars.

The makers had released the first chapter of 'Shades of Saaho' on Prabhas' birthday, which gave a sneak-peak into the maddening car chase in the film and also showed the making, footage and behind the scenes from the film. It had also revealed Prabhas' all-new, stylish look from the film.

Shraddha and Prabhas will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in 'Saaho'. The film also marks the actress' debut in the South Indian film industry.

The movie has been shot in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi simultaneously at a number of stunning locations in and out of the country and is slated to hit the theatres on Independence Day (Aug 15) this year. (ANI)