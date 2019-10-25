Poster of the film (Image courtesy: Instagram)
'Saand Ki Aankh' exempted from SGST in Delhi

ANI | Updated: Oct 25, 2019 18:22 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who recently attended a special screening of Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Saand Ki Aankh' has now exempted the flick from the state Goods and Services Tax (SGST) in Delhi.
Kejriwal along with his family and Education Minister Manish Sisodia marked their presence at the event of the special screening.
He took to social media to announce the news.
"Delhi govt. gives tax-free status to the @taapsee & @bhumipednekar starrer #SaandKiAankh in Delhi," he tweeted.
The message of the movie should reach to people of every age, gender & background--The power of a dream, & the power derived from it to achieve it, despite any socio-cultural blocks," added Kejriwal praising the film.

The film which has also been declared tax free in Rajasthan released on Friday.
'Saand Ki Aankh' has been creating a buzz in Bollywood since Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu are playing the challenging role of shooter daadis.
Lately, the duo faced a lot of criticism for playing the role of shooter grannies, which is in the backdrop of controversy regarding casting young actors for characters who are double their age.
Earlier, in an interview with ANI, the duo dedicated the movie to mothers and said "The movie is dedicated to all the mothers and women as they are our inspiration behind playing this role. I don't think our mothers have rejoiced even a single moment for themselves. So, it is a tribute to all the mothers."
'Saand Ki Aankh' is a biographical movie based on Prakashi Tomar and Chandro Tomar -the octogenarians known as the world's oldest sharpshooters from Johri village, in Uttar Pradesh. Both of them have various national championships to their name. (ANI)

