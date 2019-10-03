'Saand Ki Aankh' new song: Taapsee, Bhumi shake a leg to celebrate 'Woomaniya'

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu unveiled a new peppy track from her upcoming movie 'Saand Ki Aankh' titled 'Woomaniya' on Thursday.

The desi song is all about Tapsee and Bhumi Pednekar's characters, Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, celebrating the new sterilization facility's availability in their village.

The foot-tapping song has lyrics from Hanuman Chalisa.

In the video, the actors who are playing shooter grannies in the flick can be seen in young avatars.



Before this, the makers of the film released the first song of the film 'Udta Teetar' which depicts the heroic story of the shooter Dadis.

The trailer of the flick was released last month, which took the audience into the world of the brave ladies, who battled with a society dominated by men, in order to encourage their daughters towards a bright future and win against all odds.

The three-minute-six-second trailer of 'Saand Ki Aankh' also left an urge for everyone to know how the Tomar sisters fought to win 352 medals each in the course of their professional life as shooters.



Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film seems to be close to the hearts of the two leading ladies as they have been quite active in sharing insights into their shooting experience. The actors wrapped up shooting for the film in April.



The film, which also stars Prakash Jha, Viineet Kumar, and Shaad Randhaw, is produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar and is scheduled to hit theatres this Diwali. (ANI)