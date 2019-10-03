A still from the song (courtesy: YouTube)
A still from the song (courtesy: YouTube)

'Saand Ki Aankh' new song: Taapsee, Bhumi shake a leg to celebrate 'Woomaniya'

ANI | Updated: Oct 03, 2019 12:07 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu unveiled a new peppy track from her upcoming movie 'Saand Ki Aankh' titled 'Woomaniya' on Thursday.
The desi song is all about Tapsee and Bhumi Pednekar's characters, Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, celebrating the new sterilization facility's availability in their village.
The foot-tapping song has lyrics from Hanuman Chalisa.
In the video, the actors who are playing shooter grannies in the flick can be seen in young avatars.


Before this, the makers of the film released the first song of the film 'Udta Teetar' which depicts the heroic story of the shooter Dadis.
The trailer of the flick was released last month, which took the audience into the world of the brave ladies, who battled with a society dominated by men, in order to encourage their daughters towards a bright future and win against all odds.
The three-minute-six-second trailer of 'Saand Ki Aankh' also left an urge for everyone to know how the Tomar sisters fought to win 352 medals each in the course of their professional life as shooters.

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film seems to be close to the hearts of the two leading ladies as they have been quite active in sharing insights into their shooting experience. The actors wrapped up shooting for the film in April.

The film, which also stars Prakash Jha, Viineet Kumar, and Shaad Randhaw, is produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar and is scheduled to hit theatres this Diwali. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 13:02 IST

Ben Barnes joins cast of Netflix's 'Shadow and Bone'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): Actor Ben Barnes is set to join the cast Netflix's 'Shadow and Bone' series based on Leigh Bardugo's bestselling 'Shadow and Bone' and 'Six of Crows duology'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 12:57 IST

Corey Gamble happy with Kris Jenner despite fight with Scott Disick

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): Despite Scott Disick and Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble's on-screen feud the pair is in a good place.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 12:29 IST

Sidharth Malhotra shares soul stirring song 'Tum Hi Aana' from...

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): After impressing moviegoers with the high-octane trailer, makers of action-drama 'Marjaavaan' have released the first track from the film titled 'Tum Hi Aana'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 12:15 IST

Catch glimpse of Akshay Kumar's feminine avatar in 'Laxmmi Bomb'

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Akshay Kumar on Thursday shared his first look from the upcoming film 'Laxmmi Bomb' during the auspicious period of Navaratri.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 11:52 IST

We bet you didn't know about this habit of Kangana Ranaut!

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): We all have weird habits and some embarrassing secrets but when you have an elder sibling you can't expect them to guard the secrets forever!

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 10:46 IST

Here's why Demi Moore's daughter Rumer Willis is proud of her

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): Actor Demi Moore's daughter Rumer Willis is proud of her mother for opening up about her "vulnerability" in her new book.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 10:43 IST

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's different priorities led to their split?

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): There is always a story behind every breakup and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott's reported breakup is no different.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 10:42 IST

Here's what Wendy Williams has to say about ex-husband's alleged mistress

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): Wendy Williams talked about a chapter of her personal life with the studio audience.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 10:31 IST

Days after nuptials with Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber to launch...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): After exchanging nuptials for the second time with wife and model Hailey Baldwin, pop star Justin Bieber is back to music.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 10:16 IST

Julie Andrews went into depression after she lost her singing...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): Singer Julie Andrews revealed that she went into devastating depression after she lost her legendary singing voice post an operation in 1997.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 09:38 IST

Kevin Smith says he 'felt sick' after call from Harvey Weinstein

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): Filmmaker Kevin Smith has shared the details of a phone call he received from the now-disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein just a week before he was accused with sexual harassment in 2017.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 09:13 IST

Alison Sweeney to star in Blake Shelton's next

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): Actor Alison Sweeney is all set to collaborate with Blake Shelton for a new project.

Read More
iocl