Poster of the film (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Poster of the film (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Saand Ki Aankh' rakes in over 3 crores on Monday

ANI | Updated: Oct 29, 2019 17:26 IST

New Delhi (India), Oct 29 (ANI): Despite a slow start, Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Saand Ki Aankh' raked in more moolah on Monday than the weekend.
The film collected Rs 3.19 crore on Monday. It hit the big screens on Friday and made Rs 48 lacs. It made Rs 1.08 crore and Rs 91 lacs on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The total collection of the film on Monday stood at Rs 5.66 crores. Film critic Taran Adarsh shared these figures on his Twitter handle.
'Saand Ki Aankh' had been exempted from SGST in the national capital. It has also been declared tax free in Rajasthan.
It stars Bhumi and Taapsee playing the role of shooter dadis -- Prakashi and Chandro Tomar.
Earlier, in an interview with ANI, the actors dedicated the movie to mothers and said "The movie is dedicated to all mothers and women as they are our inspiration behind playing this role. I don't think our mothers have rejoiced even a single moment for themselves. So, it is a tribute to all mothers."
'Saand Ki Aankh' is a biographical movie based on Prakashi Tomar and Chandro Tomar - the octogenarians known as the world's oldest sharpshooters from Johri village, in Uttar Pradesh. Both of them have various national championships to their name. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 16:56 IST

Nawazuddin Siddiqui wins big at 2019 Cardiff International Film Festival

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): 'Sacred Games' actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been bestowed with the Golden Dragon Award at this year's Cardiff International Film Festival in the UK.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 16:07 IST

It pains me to hear tragic demise of Sujith: Rajinikanth

New Delhi (India), Oct 29 (ANI): Megastar Rajinikanth mourned the death of two-year-old Sujith Wilson, who was found dead in a bore well in Nadukattupatti, Tiruchirappalli on Tuesday morning.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 15:54 IST

Kartik, Parineeti share 'Bhai Dooj' special pictures

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Kartik Aaryan and Parineeti Chopra are celebrating 'Bhai Dooj' by posting pictures with their siblings on social media.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 13:37 IST

'Housefull 4' collection report: Multi starrer rakes in Rs 87.78 crores

New Delhi (India), Oct 29 (ANI): After witnessing a good pre-Diwali response, an ensemble cast starrer 'Housefull 4' seems to continue to impress fans with its comedy as the film managed to rake in Rs 87.78 crores in four days of its release.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 12:12 IST

Late Luke Perry stands out in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 29 (ANI): Late actor Luke Perry seems to shine out in 'once Upon a Time in Hollywood' which was released again with deleted scenes.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 11:49 IST

Kelly Clarkson, John Legend unite for new Christmas song

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 29 (ANI): Singers Kelly Clarkson and John Legend are uniting for a Christmas tune but with a slight twist.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 10:46 IST

Premiere of 'Terminator: Dark Fate' cancelled due to Southern...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 29 (ANI): The Los Angeles premiere of the upcoming film 'Terminator: Dark Fate' has been cancelled due to ongoing wildfires in Southern California.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 10:15 IST

Here's how Miley Cyrus' absence is bothering Dolly Parton

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 29 (ANI): Singer Dolly Parton expressed her sadness over not being able to rope in her favourite star Miley Cyrus for her new Netflix anthology series, 'Heartstrings.'

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 09:22 IST

Here's how Jennifer Lopez, Shakira prepping up for Super Bowl show

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 29 (ANI): As the countdown for the Super Bowl has begun, singers Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are excitedly looking forward to their enthralling performance.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 09:09 IST

Paramount executive producer Robert Evans dies at 89

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 29 (ANI): The Paramount executive producer of iconic films 'Chinatown' and 'Urban Cowboy' Robert Evans, passed away at the age of 89 on Saturday night.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 09:01 IST

Queen Elizabeth's dressmaker reveals interesting facts about...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 29 : Queen Elizabeth's dressmaker revealed that the beautiful royal christening gown was designed by using an old-fashioned form of dye which was a tea bag.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 08:25 IST

Princess Diana's mother called her this for dating Muslim men!

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 29 (ANI): Royal fans might feel taken aback after knowing the fact that late Princess Diana was called a "whore" by her mother for dating a Muslim guy.

Read More
iocl