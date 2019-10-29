Saand Ki Aankh' rakes in over 3 crores on Monday

New Delhi (India), Oct 29 (ANI): Despite a slow start, Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Saand Ki Aankh' raked in more moolah on Monday than the weekend.

The film collected Rs 3.19 crore on Monday. It hit the big screens on Friday and made Rs 48 lacs. It made Rs 1.08 crore and Rs 91 lacs on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The total collection of the film on Monday stood at Rs 5.66 crores. Film critic Taran Adarsh shared these figures on his Twitter handle.

'Saand Ki Aankh' had been exempted from SGST in the national capital. It has also been declared tax free in Rajasthan.

It stars Bhumi and Taapsee playing the role of shooter dadis -- Prakashi and Chandro Tomar.

Earlier, in an interview with ANI, the actors dedicated the movie to mothers and said "The movie is dedicated to all mothers and women as they are our inspiration behind playing this role. I don't think our mothers have rejoiced even a single moment for themselves. So, it is a tribute to all mothers."

'Saand Ki Aankh' is a biographical movie based on Prakashi Tomar and Chandro Tomar - the octogenarians known as the world's oldest sharpshooters from Johri village, in Uttar Pradesh. Both of them have various national championships to their name. (ANI)