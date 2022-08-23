Saba Pataudi pens sweet note for her nephew Ibrahim Ali Khan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 23 (ANI): Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi, on Monday, dropped a string of beautiful pictures of herself with her nephew Ibrahim Ali Khan along with a sweet message.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Saba treated fans and followers with new pictures of the Pataudi family.

She captioned the post, "I Stand Tall....He talller still, It's not the height... But stature, A Kind Soul,Humble and Real. Character...makes a Man. And I'm proud of the one. Standing beside me. Mahshallah. Wish you the BEST , Always. Be TRUE...Life will take you where you're Meant to be. Love U! #iggy."

In the first picture, Saba can be seen wearing a printed dress while Ibrahim is dressed in a black sweatshirt that he paired with beige trousers.



In the next image, bua-nephew twin in the same colour tone. Saba sported a black-pink dress while her nephew opted for a checked shirt.



Saba also shared an old picture featuring her mother Sharmila Tagore.

Alongside the post, she wrote, "My Amma !!!"





In the picture, Sharmila is seen wearing a small checked blazer with her collar up. She can be seen curling rollers in her hair that she covered with a scarf.

The picture is from a movie set, where she is seen waiting for her next shot.

Sharmila Tagore made her acting debut with Satyajit Ray's 'Apur Sansar' in 1959. She made her Bollywood debut with 'Kashmir Ki Kali' in 1964, co-starring opposite Shammi Kapoor.

The actor went on to deliver successful films including 'Aradhana', 'Chupke Chupke', and 'Amar Prem'.

And now she is making comeback on the big screen, after a long gap of 11 years with her upcoming movie 'Gulmohar'

Directed by Rahul Chittella, the film is produced by Fox Star Studios in association with Chalkboard Entertainment and Autonomous Works. The movie is slated to release in August this year.

The film also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Amol Palekar and also features 'Life of Pi' fame Suraj Sharma and Simran Rishi Bagga.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim assisted director Karan Johar in his upcoming romantic drama film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles.

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' marks the return of Karan as a director after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). The film is scheduled to release on February 10, 2023. (ANI)

