Saba Pataudi shares new pictures from Saif Ali Khan's 52nd birthday celebration

New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi, on Wednesday, shared new pictures from the 'Hum Tum' actor's 52nd birthday celebration.

Taking to Instagram, Saba shared a string of pictures which she captioned, "16th August....Unfinished saga. Did u know ....? The cake was lit....The cake was cut, But who got to eat it??;) Ah! The last pic! Actually... we're all supposed to feed the birthday boy! Instead, he ACTUALLY gave the US a bite!! The end of that. We missed U Sara !"



In the first picture, Saif could be seen posing with his family members, his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, all the three sons Ibrahim, Jeh and Taimur, his sisters Saba and Soha and his brother-in-law Kunal Khemu.

In the second picture, the 'Race' actor could be seen cutting his birthday cake, with actor Kunal Khemu giving a funny pose standing behind him.

In the last picture, the actor feeds the birthday cake to his son Taimur, as Kareena holds Tamiur and Jeh. Ibrahim could be seen standing behind his father.

Soon after Saba dropped these pictures, netizens flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif will be seen sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan in 'Vikram Vedha', which is the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil hit of the same name. The story is inspired by the popular Indian folk tale of Vikram-Betaal with the characters borrowing their names from them as well. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 30.

Makers of 'Vikram Vedha' unveiled the teaser of the much-awaited film on Wednesday, which received positive responses from the audience.

Apart from that, he is also a part of 'Adipurush', which will release on January 12, 2023. Kriti Sanon and Prabhas will also be seen with Saif in the film. (ANI)