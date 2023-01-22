Saba Patuadi posts pictures of 'Everyone's dumpling', Find out who he is

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 (ANI): Netizens simply can't take their eyes off when pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan's younger son Jeh pop up on their social media handles.

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi treated her fans to one such picture on Sunday, sharing two cute pictures of 'Jeh', the younger son of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Taking to Instagram, Saba captioned the frames as, "Daddy's Darling, Mama's Munchkin...? Which do You? He's Everyone's dumpling that's for Sure!!!"



In one of the frames, Jeh is seen sitting on the lap of his father. In another, he is busy drinking from a water bottle, sitting on the lap of Kareena, inside a chartered plane.

Soon to be turning 2, the toddler of Kareena and Saif was dressed in a grey shirt and red pants.

Soon fans swamped the comment section of Saba with their posts.

"Can't stop owing these pictures," a fan wrote.



Another commented, "The most handsome and fit Saif Ali khan."



Saba keeping posting family pictures on her social media handle from time to time.

From the black-and-white wedding frames of Sharmila (Tagore) and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi to the Taimur's (Saif-Kareena's elder one) birthday party, Saba keeps her fans interested by allowing them a sneak peek into their famjam pictures.

Saba is a jewellery designer by profession. (ANI)