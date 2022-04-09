Sabyasachi Chakraborty roped in for Madhur Bhandarkar's 'Babli Bouncer'

New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): Iconic Bengali actor Sabyasachi Chakraborty has joined the cast of Madhur Bhandarkar's 'Babli Bouncer', starring Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role.

Madhur took to his Instagram Stories and shared a picture featuring himself with Chakraborty.

Sharing the snap, he wrote, "Happy to have one of my favourite versatile actor #sabyasachichakraborty joining the cast of #bablibouncer. Welcome aboard sir."





'Babli Bouncer' went on floors on February 18, 2022. Jointly produced by Fox Star Studios and Junglee Pictures, the film is touted as a delightful coming-of-age fictional story of a female bouncer, set in the real 'bouncer town' of North India - Asola Fatepur.

The movie also stars Saurabh Shukla along with Abhishek Bajaj and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles. (ANI)

