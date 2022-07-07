Sachin Tendulkar wishes Ranveer Singh with an unseen picture

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, on Wednesday, strolled down memory lane and shared an unseen picture with actor Ranveer Singh and his father Jagjit Singh Bhavani.

Taking to Twitter, the former Indian batsmen shared the throwback picture to which he captioned, "Happy Birthday, Ranveer! Have a great year ahead. Found this picture of ours... Any guesses when this was clicked?".



In the picture, the cricketer can be seen sitting on a chair, ignoring the camera, in a black jacket over a blue t-shirt, whereas the 'Gully Boy' actor is sitting beside the legendary batsmen in a white shirt, and his father Jagjit Singh Bhavani standing behind them, looking straight into the camera lens.



Soon after Sachin shared this post, fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emoticons.

Ranveer recently portrayed the role of former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev in 83' directed by Kabir Khan. The actor is a big cricket fan and was spotted supporting 'Mumbai Indians' in the Indian Premier League.

Sachin Tendulkar is a former Mumbai Indians player and after his retirement, he was appointed as the mentor of the team. Recently the MI management bought Sachin's son Arjun Tendulkar for Rs 30 lakhs.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Ram-Leela' actor will be next seen in Karan Johar's 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. The film is all set to release on February 10, 2023.

Apart from this, he will be also seen in director Shankar's next, the official remake of the Tamil blockbuster film 'Anniyan'. (ANI)

