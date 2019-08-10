Shatrughan Sinha
Shatrughan Sinha

Sad day in Indian cinema's history: Shatrughan Sinha on RK Studios' demolition

ANI | Updated: Aug 10, 2019 13:40 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 10 (ANI): Reminiscing the legacy left behind by the iconic RK Studios, which was demolished on Friday, actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha called it a "sad, distressing day" in the history of India Cinema.
This came almost a year after the Kapoor family announced their decision of selling the studio set in Chembur, Mumbai.
While expressing grief over the studio's demolition, Shatrughan also recalled the man behind the studios, actor Raj Kapoor as the "greatest showman ever".
"An absolutely, sad distressing day as the iconic #RKStudios was razed yesterday from the history of Indian cinema. Built by the first family of Indian cinema, #Kapoors by the greatest showman ever the late & great, #Rajkapoor," he tweeted.

In another tweet, the 'Vishwanath' actor seemed nostalgic as he wrote, "Some of the best blockbusters & many immortal movies were shot here. Everyone who has had the privilege to work here will be extremely nostalgic today with the fondest & memorable stories created here."

The studio in May this year was purchased by a private property dealer for real estate development.
Built by the Kapoor family in 1948, the RK Studios was spread across 2.2 acres and witnessed the shooting of many hits including 'Barsaat', 'Awaara', 'Jaagte Raho', 'Shree 420', 'Sangam', 'Bobby' and 'Prem Rog'. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 14:28 IST

'Jabariya Jodi' off to dull start on day one

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra-starrer 'Jabariya Jodi' had a dull start on its first day and has garnered an estimated over Rs 3.15 crores on its opening day.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 14:21 IST

Prosecutors ask judge in R. Kelly's case to keep 'sensitive...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 10 (ANI): Brooklyn prosecutors have asked the judge in singer-songwriter R. Kelly's case to keep some of the "sensitive information" including medical records sealed in order to speed up proceedings.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 14:03 IST

Katy Perry is all praises for Taylor Swift

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 10 (ANI): Post their music collaboration, Katy Perry has nothing but nice things to say about Taylor Swift.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 13:56 IST

Here's how Shawn Mendes celebrated his 21st birthday!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 10 (ANI): American singer Shawn Mendes who entered his 21st year on Thursday, kicked off celebrations with his rumoured girlfriend Camila Cabello and close friends at Harriet's Rooftop and Lounge at the 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 13:29 IST

Chris Harrison teases about 'Bachelor in Paradise' upcoming episode

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 10 (ANI): When it comes to the high-end drama in 'Bachelor in Paradise,' speculations are the audiences are yet to have the best.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 12:34 IST

Here's when 'Mardaani 2' will hit theatres

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Here is some good news for all the movie buffs out there! 'Mardaani 2,' starring Rani Mukerji is all set to release on December 13.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 12:25 IST

Post Cameron Boyce's death, 'Descendants' actors become more...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 10 (ANI): After the demise of Disney star Cameron Boyce, his co-actors have become closer and caring towards each other.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 12:11 IST

Emma Stone and Dave McCary spend quality time together

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 10 (ANI): Emma Stone was all smiles as she went on a date with her boyfriend Dave McCary on Thursday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 11:48 IST

Kid Rock lambasts Taylor Swift for her political views

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 10 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Kid Rock slammed Taylor Swift for her political beliefs and said that she wants to be in movies.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 10:41 IST

Alec Baldwin, Jamie Dornan, Christian Slater to star in 'Dr....

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 10 (ANI): 'Dr. Death' podcast is getting an adaptation and actors Alec Baldwin, Jamie Dornan and Christian Slater are all set to star in it.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 10:38 IST

Toronto International Film Festival to honour Joaquin Phoenix

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 10 (ANI): 'Joker' star Joaquin Phoenix will soon be honoured at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival along with 'Big Little Lies' actor Meryl Streep to receive the inaugural Tribute Actor Award.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 10:36 IST

Here's what Spencer Pratt is wishing upon!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 10 (ANI): American reality show 'The Hills: New Beginnings' fame actor, Spencer Pratt, is desperately waiting for a wish to come true.

Read More
iocl