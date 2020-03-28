Sad though..not many observed it: Amitabh Bachchan on 'Earth Hour'

New Delhi [India], Mar 28 (ANI): Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, who 'just finished' observing 'Earth Hour' on Saturday, expressed his disappointment as many did not turn the lights off.



The 77-year-old actor took to Twitter to write down his disappointment on how many people did not turn off their lights between 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm as a sign of solidarity, to spread awareness about sustainability and climate change.



"Earth Hour' today to shut electric lights from 8.30 to 9.30 pm .. just finished observing it , and back to you .. thought of writing here in candlelight, but best to follow instructions .. Sad though, as I looked out of my window, there were not many that observed it," the tweet reads.



Earlier, son Abhishek Bachchan had taken to Instagram to share an 'Earth Hour' selfie, which saw a complete dark post.



Director Zoya Akhtar too had shared a selfie of hers on Instagram, that saw the 47-year-old filmmakers in half-darkness with red-light framed spectacles.



Earlier the day many actors including Dia Mirza, Randeep Hooda, Sonakshi Sinha, Bhumi Padnekar and Randeep Hooda made their efforts in urging everyone to observe the 'Earth Hour.'



The 'Earth Hour' is an annual custom where people worldwide turn off lights to spread awareness about sustainability and climate change. (ANI)

