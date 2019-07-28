'Sadak 2' schedule wrap: Alia Bhatt brags about her 'old man' Mahesh Bhatt

New Delhi (India), July 28 (ANI): Work seemed fun for actor Alia Bhatt who was shooting in Ooty for 'Sadak 2' with father Mahesh and sister Pooja Bhatt. And after days of shoot in the beautiful Tamil Nadu town, the actor announced the schedule wrap.

The announcement came with the 26-year old bragging about her father's energy which she said is more than the "whole crew put together".

The 'Highway' actor posted a picture with Mahesh on Instagram story and wrote, "Schedule wrap.. My not so old man has more energy than the whole crew put together. Love you daddy. Untill next time."



Not leaving her sister behind, Alia also shared a funky picture of the trio's footwear in which she is wearing a pair of pink flip-flop while Pooja dons a pair of magenta shoes.



Almost a fortnight ago, Alia shared with fans that she is prepping up for the Ooty schedule which seemed to have commenced on July 12.

Prior to that, Alia also recorded the scratch version for a song which will feature in the film.

"It is a romantic number and comes at a crucial point in the film, so Bhatt sir is being meticulous about it. The final track will be recorded only after the unit returns from their Ooty schedule in August," a source had told ANI.

'Sadak 2' is a remake of the 1991 blockbuster of the same name and will star Alia and Aditya Roy Kapur in the pivotal character.

The actors will share the screen space with Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt, lead actors of the original flick.

The original film was a romantic thriller and revolved around the life of a young man who falls in love with a sex worker.



Helmed by Mahesh Bhatt, the film is slated to hit the big screens on March 25, 2020. (ANI)