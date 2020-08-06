'Sadak 2' to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Makers of Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer love saga -'Sadak 2' - on Thursday announced that the much-awaited second instalment of the franchise will premiere on online video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on August 28.

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a new poster of the film and to announce its release date.

The poster features Bhatt, and Kapur walking beside Sanjay Dutt on a road leading to the mountains. The poster features the three from their backs.

While Dutt is seen walking bare hands, Bhatt is seen carrying a bag on her back and Kapur is seen carrying a guitar on his back.

"Sadak 2, the road to love streaming on @DisneyPlusHotstarVIP from 28 August," Alia wrote in the caption of the post.

Besides the three actors, the film also features Pooja Bhatt, who along with Sanjay Dutt, was in the first installment.

'Sadak 2' marks filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's comeback as a director after 21 years. Apart from Pooja, the movie also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles. (ANI)

