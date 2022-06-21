Sai Pallavi issues clarification amid controversy, says 'All lives are equal and important'

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Actor Sai Pallavi has issued a video clarifying her statements on the 1990s exodus of Kashmiri Pandits which went viral and flared into a controversy.

The 30-year-old star took to her Instagram handle and posted a brief video, in which she presented her clarification over her statements. Sai Pallavi's comments drew mixed reactions on social media. She wrote in the caption, "Here is my clarification!

I wish you all happiness, peace and love!"

In the video, the initial segment of the video Sai started by saying, "I will be thinking twice before I speak my heart because I am anxious that my words may be misinterpreted," not just this she went ahead by saying, "All lives are equal and important".

During an interview, Sai Pallavi was questioned about being a leftist or a rightist and the actor clearly stated that she has a neutral stand and it's highly important to be a good human being before anything.

She further went saying, "I don't think any of us has the right to take another person's life. Being a medical graduate, I believe that all lives are equal and all lives are important. I hope the day does not come when a child is born and he or she is scared of his or her identity. I pray we are not heading towards that,"

The 'Love story' star said that 'The Kashmir Files' and the cow lynching incident had a huge impact on her and left her traumatised for days.

"I was disturbed after I watched the Kashmir files. I would never belittle a tragedy like the genocide and the generations of people that are still affected by it. Having said that, I can never to terms with a mob lynching incident that had taken place during Covid times. I remember seeing that video and being shaken for days," she said.

She further added, "I believe that violence in any form is wrong and violence in the name of any religion is a huge sin".

Meanwhile, on the work front, The 'Virata Parvam' star is currently filming for her upcoming Tamil flick 'Gargi'. The film is written and directed by Gautham Ramachandran of Ritchie fame. Gargi is touted as an intense drama about a woman who is fighting for justice. The release date has not been revealed yet. (ANI)