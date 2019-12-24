Saiee Manjarekar rings in 18th birthday with 'Dabangg 3' star cast

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 24 (ANI): 'Dabangg 3' debutante Saiee Manjarekar celebrated her 18th birthday with the cast of the film, along with family and friends, on Monday.

The birthday bash was a star-studded affair, attended by Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Iulia Vantur, Ayush Sharma, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Arbaaz Khan and his son Arhaan Khan, Sohail Khan's son Nirvaan Khan along with Saiee's parents, Mahesh and Medha Manjarekar.

Birthday girl Saiee looked glamorous in black knee-length dress with kohl-rimmed eyes and matte lips.



Sonashi Sinha donned a classy black one-shoulder knee-length dress with smoky eyes and nude lips.

Romanian beauty Iulia Vantur added to the party's style quotient in short black blazer-style dress and light makeup with loosely curled hair.

Salman Khan aka Chulbul Pandey was seen in a more casual avatar with a maroon T-shirt and his signature ripped denim. Just like Salman, Arbaaz Khan and other family members were captured in casual looks.

'Dabangg 3' is turning out to be a big grosser and expected to join the Rs 100 crore club soon. (ANI)

