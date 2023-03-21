Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Katrina Kaif's action thriller 'Race' turns 15

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI): Actors Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Kanna, Katrina Kaif and Bipasha Basu starrer action thriller film 'Race' turned 15 on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, production house Tips shared a video which they captioned, "15 years of non-stop action, mind-bending twists, and heart-stopping stunts. Celebrating the anniversary of the iconic Race movie starring Saif Ali Khan and an ensemble cast of super talented actors. The audience was left on the edge of their seats with every turn, making it a blockbuster hit. Here's to the amazing cast, the brilliant plot, and the fans who made it all possible!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tips Films (@tipsfilmsofficial)



In the video, the makers shared some glimpses from the film.

Soon after the makers shared the video, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Congratulations To The Entire Team Of Race All Time Favourite Movie I remember those times when I listen to the song of This Movie," a fan commented.

A fan wrote, "Race car nahi chalne wala jit ta hai."

Helmed by the director duo Abbas-Mastan, the film also starred Anil Kapoor and Sameera Reddy in pivotal roles.

The film was followed by a sequel 'Race 2' which also starred John Abraham, Deepika Padukone and Jacqueline Fernandez and a spiritual successor 'Race 3' starring Salman Khan in the lead role.

Meanwhile, Saif will be next seen in an upcoming Pan India film 'Adipurush' alongside Kriti Sanon and Prabhas.

Akshaye, on the other hand, was last seen in the suspense thriller film 'Drishyam 2' which was declared a blockbuster.

Katrina will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Tiger 3' opposite Salman Khan. (ANI)