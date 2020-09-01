Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor set to spook fans in horror-comedy 'Bhoot Police'

New Delhi [India], Sep 1 (ANI): Actors Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor are all set to spook fans as they are collaborating for their upcoming horror-comedy 'Bhoot Police.'

What marks the first collaboration of the duo is being helmed by 'Ragini MMS' director' Pavan Kirpalani and is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the update.

"IT'S OFFICIAL... #SaifAliKhan and #ArjunKapoor in horror-comedy #BhootPolice... The duo will share screen space for the first time... Directed by Pavan Kirpalani... Produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri," he tweeted.

The filming for the horror-comedy is set to begin by the end of the year 2020. (ANI)

