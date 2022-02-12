Saif Ali Khan bonds with crew during photoshoot, shares a laugh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 (ANI): Actor Saif Ali Khan definitely knows how to make work a fun experience.

On Friday, Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram and shared a fun behind-the-scenes video from a photoshoot with her brother, Saif.

In the clip, Saif can be seen asking the crew to motivate them. It resulted in a lot of laughter.





"You have to say good, be a little happier, be sad, look better. You have to encourage us," Saif said in the video.

Soha chose an appropriate caption for the clip.

"An actor is like a little sapling - they need encouragement and motivation to blossom! #behindthescenes #siblingrevelry @houseofpataudi," she captioned the post.

Soha Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan are Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's children. They also have a sister named Saba. (ANI)

