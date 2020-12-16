Saif Ali Khan dons hat of political leader in first look poster of 'Tandav'

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Online video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday dropped the first look poster of Ali Abbas Zafar's new political-drama 'Tandav' featuring superstar Saif Ali Khan.

The poster that was shared on social media accounts of the online streamer, sees Khan in the role of a political leader.

The poster captures a shot from behind of the 'Sacred Games' actor raising his fist up in the air. A large crowd is seen standing in front of Saif in the poster.



"Get ready, we are about to enter Tandav mode #TandavOnPrime, teaser out tomorrow," Amazon Prime Video wrote in the caption.

The teaser of the new web-show will be released on Thursday.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Tandav,' will be released on Amazon Prime Video in 2021. (ANI)

