Saif Ali Khan expresses gratitude to well-wishers as wife Kareena Kapoor delivers baby boy

New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who welcomed his second child with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday, thanked well-wishers for their love and support.



The 'Tandav' actor, in a statement shared with the media after he and Kareena welcomed their second son, said, "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support."

Kareena was admitted to Breach Candy hospital on Sunday where she delivered their son. The star couple is already parents to their 4-year-old son, Taimur.

Saif tied the knot with Kareena in October of 2012, after a five-year courtship. They had announced her pregnancy in August by releasing a joint statement that said, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support." (ANI)

