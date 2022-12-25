Saif Ali Khan goes musical this Christmas, strums sweet tune on guitar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 25 (ANI): It's a musical celebration for the Pataudis on Christmas this year.

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to Instagram to share a sweet little video of her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan as he took to making the celebration a bit musical with a guitar in his hand.



"The best way to Christmas... is with my love playing the guitar... And having my babies and best friends around," the 'Tashan' actress wrote in the caption.

In the video, Saif is seen seated with a guitar in his hand beside his Christmas tree, sporting a white kurta-pyjama along with a brown shawl and a black-and-red cardigan.

As the 'Sacred Games' actor began strumming a little tune on his instrument, he was adorably interrupted by his little son Jeh and their furry friend.

Fans took to the comment section to share their love and wishes with heart emojis.



"Saif is a Vibe," a user wrote.



Another user wrote, "Happy Xmas and Happy Holidays to you and your lovely family".

Kareena and Saif have been married for almost 10 years. The two have worked together in LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan that they fell in love with each other. And on October 16, 2012, the two tied the knot.

In 2016, the two became parents to son Taimur and in February 2021 they welcomed Jeh. Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, talking about Kareena, on the work front, she will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion Of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film. (ANI)