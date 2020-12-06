Saif Ali Khan issues apology after his 'humane' Raavan comment sparks row

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 (ANI): Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan on Sunday issued a statement of apology, after his comment about portraying the demon king Raavan in a "humane" manner in the upcoming film 'Adipurush' sparked a controversy. BJP leader Ram Kadam, and many other social media users, have reacted after the controversial statement by Khan.

The 'Race' star said in a statement, that he did not intend to offend anyone, and that the film will present the story "without any distortions".

The 'Love Aaj Kal' star's statement read, "I've been made aware that one of my statements during an interview, has caused a controversy and hurt people's sentiments. This was never my intention or meant that way. I would like to sincerely apologise to everybody and withdraw my statement."

"Lord Ram has always been the symbol of righteousness and heroism for me. Adipurush is about celebrating the victory of good over evil and the entire team is working together to present the epic without any distortions," his statement further read.

The 'Race' is all set to start shooting for the Vikram Vedha remake Adipurush, in which he will be playing the role of Lankesh co-starring Prabhas as Ram and Kriti Sanon as Sita.



Earlier, the 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' star in an interview with a media outlet Mumbai Mirror said, "It's interesting to play a demon king. But we will make him humane, up the entertainment quotient, justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram as revenge for what was done to his sister Surpanakha by Lakshman, who cut off her nose."

Earlier in the day, BJP MLA, Ram Kadam on Twitter had expressed his sorrow at the statements made by Saif.



The Indian politician said, pointing out the character role to be played by Saif, in a tweet, "Actor #SaifAliKhan makes an extremely shocking statement regarding his forthcoming film Adipurush. Saif who plays Ravan's character says Ravan's abduction of Sita Maa will be justified in the film. Ravan's humane side will be shown and his war against Sri Ram will be justified."

Kadam again tweeted that Lord Rama establishes Dharma and the war between Shriram and Ravana was a battle of religion and unrighteousness. He said that the way in which Hindus and Marathis were portrayed in the film 'Tanhaji', in this film too, he is looking forward to seeing the faith and reverence of Hindus being respected. He warned that Hindu society will not tolerate spinning of their faith."

According to the Hindu mythology, Ravana is considered as an evil king who abducted goddess Sita, the wife of Lord Ram. Lord Ram fought a battle against Ravana and saved his wife Sita. (ANI)

