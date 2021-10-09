Saif Ali Khan wraps up shooting for 'Adipurush'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 (ANI): Actor Saif Ali Khan on Friday wrapped up shooting for his role in the upcoming mythological movie 'Adipurush'.

Director Om Raut announced the news on Saturday by sharing glimpses of the shoot wrap-up party on his Instagram handle.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "It's a film wrap for Lankesh!!! Had so much fun shooting with you SAK!!! #SaifAliKhan #Adipurush #AboutLastNight."

Saif's wife and actor Kareena Kapoor also chimed into the comments section of the post and expressed her excitement for watching the movie.

"The best duo...gonna be EPIC," she wrote.





For the unversed, 'Adipurush' is an upcoming mythological movie that will mark Om's new directorial venture after last year's blockbuster 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'.

Apart from Saif, the movie also features Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh.

Prabhas will reportedly play Ram, and Sunny will be reportedly seen as Lakshman. Kriti is reportedly set to essay the role of Sita and Saif will portray the role of Raavan.

The film which is slated to get a theatrical release on August 11, 2022, had started production back in February.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair, the film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

On a related note, the 'Adipurush' release date will clash with Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan' that has also been announced to release the same day, next year. (ANI)

