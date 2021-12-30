Saif Ali Khan wraps up 'Vikram Vedha' second schedule

New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has wrapped up with the shooting of the second schedule of 'Vikram Vedha' in Lucknow.

In the second schedule, spanning 19 days, Saif has shot the adrenaline-pumping action sequences himself.

The film stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, with Radhika Apte in a pivotal role.

The upcoming project is the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film 'Vikram Vedha'. The movie is being directed by the makers of the original film, Pushkar-Gayathri.





'Vikram Vedha' is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios Production.

Talking about the shooting schedule, Bhushan Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director, T-Series, said, "The anticipation grows as the film shoot progresses. Hrithik and Saif on the big screen will be a sight to behold. This will undoubtedly be the most eagerly anticipated release of 2022."

Shibasish Sarkar, a producer, added, "As we wrap up the second schedule of Vikram Vedha we are happy that the film is proceeding as scheduled and in accordance with all government protocols. Each completed schedule is another significant milestone for the film. I'm really looking forward to the film getting into excellent shape as it proceeds and releasing it to viewers all over the world."

The movie is slated to hit the screens on September 30, 2022. (ANI)

