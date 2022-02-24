Saif Ali Khan's 'hot' cop look from 'Vikram Vedha' unveiled, wife Kareena goes gaga over him

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI): After Hrithik Roshan, the makers of 'Vikram Vedha' unveiled the first look of Saif Ali Khan from the upcoming film, which is the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil-language hit film starring Vijay Sethupathy and R Madhavan.

In the film, Saif will be seen essaying the role of a police officer. His first look image portrays him in macho and buff avatar.

In the picture, Saif is seen dressed in a white t-shirt paired with blue denim pants.

Giving us a glimpse of Saif's look, his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram account and heaped praises on him.



"Husband hotter than ever. Can't wait for this one," she captioned the post.



Hrithik, too, shared the same image and expressed his excitement on working with Saif in the film, which is scheduled to release on September 30.

"Vikram.... P.s : working with one of the finest actors and a colleague I have admired for years is going to be an experience I'm going to cherish. Can't wait," he wrote.

For the unversed, 'Vikram Vedha' is being helmed by writer-directors Pushkar and Gayatri, who helmed the original film. Radhika Apte is also a part of the Hindi version. (ANI)

