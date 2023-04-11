Saif Ali Khan's sons Taimur, Ibrahim flaunt their "cute" abs in this new picture

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): Who does not like looking at the pictures of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's munchkins?

The moment she uploads any picture of her boys Taimur and Jeh, fans in no time make those snaps viral.

On Tuesday, Kareena once again dropped an adorable picture of her elder son Taimur with his Ibrahim.

The image shows Ibrahim and Taimur posing with their shirts pulled up and copying each other's pose.

Ibrahim can be seen in a white t-shirt, while Taimur looks cute in a yellow t-shirt. Sharing the image, she wrote, "Was Siblings day yesterday or today... OR... is it everyday? Iggy (nick name of Ibrahim) and TimTim."

The boys' image left netizens in awe.

"Tim has abs and me having junk food while double tapping this. Nevermind," a social media user quipped.

"Cuties," another one wrote.

Saif and Amrita tied the knot in 1991 and divorced in 2004. Both Sara and Ibrahim were raised by their mother. In 2012, Saif exchanged vows with Kareena and now the couple shares two sons -- Taimur and Jeh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing the screen with Tabu and Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the film 'The Crew'. The shoot of the film commenced recently.

Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is a story of three women. It is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.She also has Sujoy Ghosh's next thriller film which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. (ANI)