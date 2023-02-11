Saif, Kareena, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Masaba Gupta add star power to Marvel podcast shows

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI): Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharad Kelkar, Ashish Vidhyarthi, Vrajesh Hirjee, Masaba Gupta, Mithila Palkar, Prajakta Koli, Yashaswini Dayama and Anangsha Biswas are going to be a part of the Marvel Universe. Wondering how? All the actors will lend their voices for the new hindi audible original podcast, Marvel's Wastelanders. The huge star cast attended the launch event in Mumbai on Friday.

As per sources, the actors hav been roped in for six upcoming podcasts. The franchise, based on Marvel's hit series Wastelanders, features Marvel's most iconic and beloved heroes as they fight to restore order and justice in a post-apocalyptic future where Marvel's Super Villains have ruled for more than 30 years after a tragic event killed nearly all Super Heroes.

In Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord, Saif Ali Khan will provide the voice of Peter Quill, while Vrajesh Hirjee will provide the voice of Rocket. Cora will be portrayed by Sushant Divgikr, The Collector will be portrayed by Anangsha Biswas, Emma Frost will be portrayed by Maninee De, and Kraven the Hunter will be portrayed by Harjeet Walia.



Jaideep Ahlawat plays Hawkeye in Marvel's Wastelanders: Hawkeye, the sole survivor of the Avengers. His estranged daughter will be played by Prajakta Koli.

Kareena Kapoor and Masaba collaborate in Marvel's Wastelanders: Black Widow. Kareena plays Helen Black while Masaba plays Lisa Cartwright. Sharad Kelkar plays a guilt-ridden Wolverine in Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine.

Mantra Mugdh has artistically directed the audio series.

Audible will release the Hindi series between 2023 and 2024. The first instalment of Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord will be released on Audible on June 28, 2023. (ANI)

