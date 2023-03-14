Saif poses for Kareena, Timur-Jeh busy looking at Giraffe in first pic from Africa trip

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI): Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, on Tuesday, shared a picture from her recent trip with her husband Saif Ali Khan and her kids Jeh and Taimur.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a picture in her stories and wrote, "And so the adventure beings," followed by a "God bless Africa" sticker.



The star couple recently headed to Africa for a short vacation and some family time.

In the picture, actor Saif Ali Khan could be seen posing in a blue-shirt and blue denims. He completed his look with a French cap. Taimur and Jeh, on the other hand, could be seen playing with a giraffe in front of their balcony.



The 'Laal Singh Chaddha' actor frequently shares pictures and videos from their vacations which usually get viral on social media.

The star couple tied the knot on October 2012 in a private ceremony in Mumbai and was blessed with Taimur in 2016 and later in 2021 they became parents to Jeh.

Kareena and Saif recently celebrated Jeh's second birthday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena, will be seen in Rhea Kapoor's 'The Crew', which also stars Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Tabu. She also has Sujoy Ghosh's next thriller film which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Saif, on the other hand, will be next seen in an upcoming pan-India film 'Adipurush' alongside Kriti Sanon and south actor Prabhas.

Apar from that he also has the Hindi version of the popular Nordic drama series 'The Bridge' in his kitty. (ANI)

