Saif's 'Laal Kaptaan' postponed
'Laal Kaptaan' poster

Saif's 'Laal Kaptaan' postponed

ANI | Updated: Sep 23, 2019 17:21 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 23 (ANI): With kohl-rimmed eyes, a long tilak on the forehead, ash smeared face and dreadlocks, Saif Ali Khan is all set to hit the silver screen with his Naga Sadhu look in 'Laal Kaptaan' on October 18 this year.
The film was scheduled to hit big screens on October 11.
Sharing the news on Instagram,film critic Taran Adarsh shared a new intriguing poster of the movie featuring Saif as fierce as a Lion.The film, directed by Navdeep Singh, is produced by Aanand L Rai and Eros International.
Saif was last seen in the second season of Netflix's 'Sacred Games' that also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pankaj Tripathi.
He will also star in 'Taanaji: The Unsung Hero', which co-stars Ajay Devgn and also appear in 'Dil Bechara', alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. The film is the Hindi adaptation of 'The Fault In Our Stars', based on John Green's famous novel of the same name.
Meanwhile, Saif is currently in the UK shooting for his upcoming film 'Jawaani Jaaneman'. The movie marks the Bollywood debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia Furniturewalla. (ANI)

