Saina Nehwal biopic: Parineeti Chopra is smashing her badminton practice sessions

New Delhi (India), June 25 (ANI): Parineeti Chopra is preparing hard to play the role of the ace badminton player Saina Nehwal in her upcoming film.

The actor is spending hours on the court, practising and learning the art of playing the sport.

In the recent picture, Parineeti clad in purple tracksuit can be seen resting on the court after her rigorous practice sessions.

"Hey guys, did you take any cool pictures of me training today?" This is what they sent," she captioned the picture on Instagram.



The 'Namaste England' star also posted a short video where she is seen battling with a long set of deliveries in one go.

"Getting ready to do such a long rally in ONE TAKE. Saina Nehwal Biopic. Goals One Day At A Time," she captioned the video.



Some time back the actor who is piquing the curiosity of the excited fans with pictures from her practice sessions, shared a hilarious 'before and after' scene from the court. In one picture, she hits a shot much enthusiastically. In another, she is lying on the floor and sleeping.

Earlier, Shraddha Kapoor was to play the lead role in the biopic and had even started shooting for it, but she quit the project due to scheduling conflicts post her diagnoses with dengue.

The film's first look featuring Shraddha was also released by the makers. The biopic is being directed by Amole Gupte and is expected to release in 2020.

Parineeti will be seen next in 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India', 'Jabariya Jodi', 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' and the Hindi remake of 'The Girl On The Train'. (ANI)