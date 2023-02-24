Saiyami Kher to portray real life heroes in her two upcoming projects

Mumbai [Maharashtra], February 23 ANI): Saiyami Kher is known for picking up unconventional roles and the actress feels this year is a landmark one in that aspect as she will portray some real-life heroes in her upcoming releases- 'Ghoomer' and 'Angi'.

She will be seen playing a specially-abled cricket prodigy in R Balki's 'Ghoomer' and will also be playing the role of a firefighter in the action drama 'Angi', which also stars Pratik Gandhi.

Saiyami said, "I believe all heroes don't wear capes and there are many unsung heroes. I am looking forward to 2023 because I get to play a few such characters. A sportsperson, who, even after losing a hand, didn't lose her sportsman spirit or a lady firefighter, who is hardly spoken about. These characters don't just give you perspective on life as an actor but also as a human being."



Saiyami starrer 'Ghoomer' also has Abhishek Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles.

The story is co-written by Balki, along with Rahul Sengupta and Rishi Virmani, and is inspired by the story of Karoly Takacs, the late Hungarian right-hand shooter who won two Olympic gold medals with his left hand after his other hand was seriously injured.

The action drama 'Agni', which is directed by Raees helmer Rahul Dholakia. The cast of 'Agni' recently wrapped up their shoot. (ANI)

