Sajid Nadiadwala announces bonus for over 400 employees to enable more donations for COVID-19 relief funds

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): Film producer Sajid Nadiadwala through his Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Nadiadwala Grandson Foundation has pledged to donate to the PM Cares Fund and the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Besides this, he has also announced a bonus for his employees so that they can contribute to the relief funds individually.

Nadiadwala has urged his over 400 employees, including those earning daily wages to do their bit in these trying times. He has announced a bonus for all his employees, to strengthen their hands, so that they too can make individual contributions.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh released Nadiadwala's official statement on Twitter. "#SajidNadiadwala announces bonus for over 400 employees... OFFICIAL STATEMENT... #COVID19Pandemic #CoronaVirus #Covid_19 #COVID19"



The 'Housefull' producer has also pledged to contribute to the Motion Pictures & TV Producers Welfare Trust, Shree Bhairav Seva Samiti, Film Industry Welfare Trust.

Actor Kriti Sanon appreciated this noble initiative by Sajid on Twitter and wrote, "This is so heartwarming! empowering your employees to donate. Sajid Sir this initiative coming from you makes me feel more proud to be a part of #NGEFamily This shall inspire more people to come forward. Lovee youu!!@WardaNadiadwala@NGEMovies#StayHomeStaySafe." (ANI)

