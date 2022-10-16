'Salaar': Prithviraj looks sharp in first look poster; Pic Inside

New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): A new poster of the highly anticipated film 'Salaar' featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran is out!

As actor Prithviraj turns a year older, the makers took the day as an opportunity to wish the star and to introduce a new character from the film 'Salaar'.

The makers just unveiled Prithviraj's first look and his magnanimous aura has been a complete wonder to witness for his fans.



Vardharaja, his role in the movie, will be on par with Prabhas' (according to makers), and fans are now excited to see the great drama between the two actors, which might turn out to be the movie's standout moment for the audience!



Speaking about Prithviraj's character, Director Prashanth Neel said, "Having such a superstar like Prithviraj in the film is an absolute pleasure. We couldn't have had a better Vardharaja Mannaar. How he played such an enormous character in the film justifies his magnificent presence with his brilliant performance."

He added, "The drama is surely going to be insane having him in the movie. Being a superstar in the Malayalam industry he has a huge fan base who will be truly mesmerized to see him playing such a huge character on the screen. It was an amazing experience to direct two great actors like Prithviraj and Prabhas together in the film."

According to the makers, 'Salaar' is one of the most anticipated films, more so because of Prabhas as the lead actor as he enjoys a Pan-India appeal.

With Shruti Haasan in the female lead, the movie will be released Pan-India in 5 languages.

Besides Prabhas, Prithviraj, and Shruti, the movie also has Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao, and Sriya Reddy in key roles.

Directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner, 'Salaar' is all set to hit the theatres in 2023. Prashanth Neel is also the director of one of the most successful films - 'KGF Chapter 2'. (ANI)

