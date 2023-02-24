'Salaar' wrap-up: Shruti Haasan expresses gratitude to film's team

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI): Actor Shruti Haasan penned a gratitude note as she finished shooting for her upcoming movie 'Salaar'.

On Thursday, taking to Instagram, Shruti dropped a picture with the team along with a gratitude note.

The note read, AND it's a wrap on SALAAR for me. Thankyou Prashant sir for making me your aadya.. you are exceptional.

She thanked her co-star Prabhas for being so kind and being him.

"Thankyou @actorprabhas for being beyond wonderful the absolute darling and @bhuvanphotography for just being so kind and being you .. @hombalefilms it was lovely working on this special film with ALL of the team that was filled with positivity and truly felt like family by the end of it . so grateful," she added.

With Shruti Haasan in the female lead, the movie will be released Pan-India in 5 languages.



Apart from Prabhas and Shruti Haasan, South superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran is also a part of the film.

Prithviraj's character - Vardharaja will be on par with Prabhas' (according to makers), and fans are now excited to see the great drama between the two actors, which might turn out to be the movie's standout moment for the audience!

Directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

On the work front, Shruti was recently seen in the Telugu action comedy film 'Waltair Veerayya' alongside actors Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja and Prakash Raj.

Helmed by Bobby Kolli, the film received a decent response from the fans.

Prabhas, on the other hand, will be next seen in Om Raut's 'Adipurush'. He will also be seen in 'Project K', which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Prabhas, will hit the theatres on January 12,2024.

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Project K is a bilingual film shot simultaneously in two languages i.e Hindi and Telugu across various locations. The film will also mark Deepika's debut in the Telugu film market. (ANI)

