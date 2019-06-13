Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif

Salman-Katrina hold special screening of 'Bharat' for families separated during Partition

ANI | Updated: Jun 13, 2019 12:33 IST

Mumbai [Maharashtra], June 13 (ANI): Basking in the success of their latest action-drama 'Bharat', actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif hosted a special screening of the film for families separated during the Partition in 1947.
The Partition segment is an important part of the film, which showcases Bharat's (Salman's character in the film) life in different avatars spanning over a period of over 60 years, starting from 1964 to 2010.
As for the 'Bang Bang' actor Katrina, meeting the families who actually witnessed Partition, was the best part of the entire journey.
Talking on the same she said, "Meeting the families who have connections with the 1947 Partition was the best part of my entire journey so far. Those people were so warm and loving and to talk to them about their miseries and how they felt about the whole Partition and their views on what we have shown in the film... That was the biggest test for us because it's a matter of the real story."
Both the actors interacted with the families and clicked pictures with them.
Salman even posted an adorable picture on his Twitter handle where he can be seen interacting with a lady who witnessed the Partition.
"Special screening of #Bharat for the real families who experienced the events of 1947 and the partition. Honored to meet all of them! Salute to the real #Bharat families," he tweeted.

'Bharat' opened to positive reviews and emerged as Salman's biggest opener by minting Rs 42.30 crore on its first day.
The film set the cash registers ringing by making a business of Rs 167.60 crore on day seven.
Salman sports five different looks in the film spanning 60 years. The film also features Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Sonali Kulkarni, and is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean movie 'Ode To My Father'.
Salman will next be seen in Prabhu Deva's 'Dabangg 3' and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Inshallah', while Katrina will be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' alongside Akshay Kumar. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 13:26 IST

Randeep Hooda volunteers for drought relief programme in Maharashtra

New Delhi (India), June 13 (ANI): Randeep Hooda who has always managed to stay away from the limelight and travel extra miles to help the needy, recently joined a team of volunteers to help people who are struggling with drought in a village near Nashik in Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 13:26 IST

Sophie Turner kicks off her European bachelorette party in style

Washington DC [USA], June 13 (ANI): Sophie Turner is having a great time celebrating her bachelorette party with her femme brigade in Europe.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 12:46 IST

Kit Harington 'lost his way' before rehab, 'GoT' costume designer claims

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13 (ANI): According to the 'Game Of Thrones' costume designer, Kit Harington had "Lost his way" before he checked into a treatment facility.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 10:27 IST

Bradley Cooper 'Looked Good' during night out with pals...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13(ANI): Pals before Gals! About less than a week after he broke up with his longtime girlfriend Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper stepped out with friends for a chill night.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 09:32 IST

Mac Miller's first posthumous track 'Time' released

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13 (ANI): Almost 9 months after Mac Miller's sudden death, his first posthumous track has been released.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 22:39 IST

Jude Law to star in HBO series 'The Third Way'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 12 (ANI): 'Captain Marvel' actor, Jude Law is all set to star in HBO and Sky's fantasy series 'The Third Way.'

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 22:21 IST

Is Madonna's 'Madame X' tour flopping?

Washington D.C. [USA], June 12 (ANI): 'Queen of Pop' Madonna, is all buckled up to kick off her 'Madame X' tour in September, but seems like the time's not right for the singer as the ticket sales are going too slow.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 21:40 IST

Rangoli Chandel slams Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina in latest...

New Delhi (India), June 12 (ANI): Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel on Wednesday shared a series of tweets in which she shared information about her house she is apparently building in Kullu and credited the actor for taking over as its designer.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 20:37 IST

Ariana Grande donates her concert earnings

Washington D.C. [USA], June 12 (ANI): Ariana Grande is turning into a philanthropist! The singer is donating all the money generated from her concert in Atlanta, Georgia on June 8, to the cause of Planned Parenthood.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 19:50 IST

Here's new release date for 'Ugly Dolls' in China

Washington D.C. [USA], June 12 : The release date of the animated feature film 'Ugly Dolls' was postponed and will now hit the Chinese theatres on August 8.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 19:36 IST

Anupam Khan, Esha Gupta-starrer 'One day' to release on Jun 28

New Delhi (India), Jun 12 (ANI): Audiences will now have to wait for a bit more to watch Anupam Kher and Esha Gupta starrer 'One Day' with the release date of the film being pushed forward.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 19:15 IST

Jennifer Aniston shares Ross, Rachel will 'absolutely' still be together

Washington D.C. [USA], June 12 (ANI): It has been 15 years since the popular TV series 'Friends' came to an end. While fans of the show may wonder if Rachel and Ross are still together, actor Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel Green on the show, feels that they would be still going strong.

Read More
iocl