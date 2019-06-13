Salman-Katrina hold special screening of 'Bharat' for families separated during Partition

Mumbai [Maharashtra], June 13 (ANI): Basking in the success of their latest action-drama 'Bharat', actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif hosted a special screening of the film for families separated during the Partition in 1947.

The Partition segment is an important part of the film, which showcases Bharat's (Salman's character in the film) life in different avatars spanning over a period of over 60 years, starting from 1964 to 2010.

As for the 'Bang Bang' actor Katrina, meeting the families who actually witnessed Partition, was the best part of the entire journey.

Talking on the same she said, "Meeting the families who have connections with the 1947 Partition was the best part of my entire journey so far. Those people were so warm and loving and to talk to them about their miseries and how they felt about the whole Partition and their views on what we have shown in the film... That was the biggest test for us because it's a matter of the real story."

Both the actors interacted with the families and clicked pictures with them.

Salman even posted an adorable picture on his Twitter handle where he can be seen interacting with a lady who witnessed the Partition.

"Special screening of #Bharat for the real families who experienced the events of 1947 and the partition. Honored to meet all of them! Salute to the real #Bharat families," he tweeted.



'Bharat' opened to positive reviews and emerged as Salman's biggest opener by minting Rs 42.30 crore on its first day.

The film set the cash registers ringing by making a business of Rs 167.60 crore on day seven.

Salman sports five different looks in the film spanning 60 years. The film also features Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Sonali Kulkarni, and is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean movie 'Ode To My Father'.

Salman will next be seen in Prabhu Deva's 'Dabangg 3' and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Inshallah', while Katrina will be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' alongside Akshay Kumar. (ANI)