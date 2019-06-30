Salman Khan
Salman Khan

Salman Khan, a monkey and an important environment message

ANI | Updated: Jun 30, 2019 12:35 IST

New Delhi (India), June 30 (ANI): The harmful impact of single-use plastic is one that has been widely debated, and actor Salman Khan has a subtle yet impactful message on the topic.
The 'Sultan' star, who is vacationing post the success of his recent film, shared an anecdote from his holiday on what ensued when he offered water to a monkey in a plastic bottle.
The 53-year old shared a video on Instagram, where he can be seen offering water to a monkey, whom he calls his 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', in a plastic bottle. The monkey, however, refuses. Khan then offers water in a glass and 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' is quick to accept it.
"Hamara bajrangi bhaijaan plastic ki bottle se paani nahi peeta (Our Bajrangi Bhaijaan does not drink water from a plastic bottle)," Salman captioned the video.
While the video was shared on a lighter note, hidden in it is a message to stop using plastic bottles.
Salman is currently basking in the success of 'Bharat', which also featured Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover, among others. The film released on June 5 and set a milestone by bagging Rs 150 crore within just five days of its release.
He will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali film 'Inshallah' alongside Alia Bhatt. The film will see Salman team up with Sanjay after a long hiatus of 19 years. The duo last worked together in 1999 on 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' which also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 13:10 IST

Kriti Sanon wraps-up 'Panipat' shoot, praises Arjun Kapoor,...

New Delhi [India], Jun 30 (ANI): Kriti Sanon who completed the filming of her upcoming film 'Panipat' on Sunday is all praises for her co-actor Arjun Kapoor and director Ashutosh Gowariker.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 13:05 IST

Amy Schumer's new Instagram post will make you go aww!

New Delhi (India), June 30 (ANI): American actor-comedian Amy Schumer who became a mother a few months ago, has shared another sweet picture of his son Gene who turned 8 weeks on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 12:09 IST

'Kabir Singh' becomes 3rd highest grosser of 2019

New Delhi [India], Jun 30 (ANI): After becoming the biggest opener for both Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, 'Kabir Singh' has now crossed the Rs. 150 crore mark, making it the third highest grosser of 2019.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 12:08 IST

Here's what Chris Pratt says is his 'best birthday present ever'

New Delhi (India), June 30 (ANI): Chris Pratt has received his "best birthday present ever", and it is from none other than his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 11:41 IST

India's first openly gay prince celebrating World Pride in NY

New York [USA], June 30 (ANI): Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil, India's first openly gay prince, is celebrating World Pride in New York, United States.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 11:39 IST

'It was terrible': Tom Hanks on departing with 'Toy Story's' character

Washington D.C. [USA], June 30 (ANI): While fans around the world are enjoying 'Toy Story 4,' Tom Hanks talked about how difficult it was to bid adieu to his character, Woody.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 10:02 IST

Priyanka Chopra turns head in pink saree at Joe Jonas-Sophie...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 30 (ANI): Weddings and sarees go hand in hand in India. Going the traditional way, 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra turned heads at her brother-in-law Joe Jonas' wedding in a stunning pink saree.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 08:54 IST

Married again! Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner exchange vows for second time

Washington D.C. [USA], June 30 (ANI): Celebrating their love all over again, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner tied the wedding knot in a second ceremony, in France, on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 23:40 IST

Anupam Kher meets Jaitley, finds former FM healthy, happy

New Delhi (India), June 29 (ANI): Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Saturday met former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at his residence here and inquired about his health.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 23:17 IST

In NY, Rishi Kapoor enjoys outing with Ranbir, son-in-law Bharat Sahni

New Delhi (India), June 29 (ANI) Rishi Kapoor who will make a comeback on the silver screen with 'Jhootha Kahin Ka' was seen spending quality time with his family in New York.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 23:08 IST

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry hire third nanny for Archie

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hired a third nanny in six weeks to take care for their son Archie after the previous two stopped working for the royal couple amid rumours that Duchess of Sussex is difficult to work for.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 22:58 IST

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut to come up with Marathi film on 26/11 attacks

Panaji (Goa) [India], Jun 29 (ANI): Shiv Sena MP and filmmaker Sanjay Raut who has earlier produced the Marathi film on Bal Thackeray, is planning to come up with a film on untold stories of 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai.

Read More
iocl