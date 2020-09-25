Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, others condole SP Balasubrahmanyam's demise

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): As legendary singer, SP Balasubrahmanyam breathed his last on Friday, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to express grief over his demise.

Playback singer KS Chithra took to Twitter and condoled the demise of her fellow musician.

"An era is over. Music will never be the same. World will never be the same. Words are not enough to Thank him for guiding me to be a better singer," she tweeted.

"Cannot think about a concert without your great & gracious presence. Condolences & prayers to Savithriamma, Charan, Pallavi & Family," her tweet further read.

Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit also took to the micro-blogging site and termed the demise of the singer as "end of an era."



"End of an era... Your voice will always remain in our hearts #SPBalasubraniam ji. The way you weaved magic with your music is umatched. Rest in peace & my heartfelt condolences to the family in grief," she tweeted.

Megastar Salman Khan also took to Twitter and said, "Heartbroken to hear about #SPBalasubrahmanyam sir... you will forever live on in your undisputed legacy of music! condolence to the family #RIP."

Actor Farhan Akhtar on the other hand thanked the departed musician for "creating magic with your memorable singing."

"RIP #SPBalasubrahmanyam sir. Thank you for the years of creating magic with your memorable singing. Deepest condolences to the family," tweeted Akhtar.

"SP Balasubrahmanyam Sir's voice dominated my initial years of cinema. He, of course, had been a legend from long before. Sad to learn of his passing. Condolences to his family. #RIPSPB sir," tweeted Ajay Devgn.

After over a month-long battle at the Intensive Care Unit of MGM Healthcare in Chennai, the legendary singer passed away on Friday.

The late musician's son SP Charan told the reporters that his 74-year-old father breathed his last at 1:04 pm today. (ANI)

