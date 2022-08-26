Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Lara Dutta's comedy-drama 'No Entry' turns 17

New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): Bollywood actors Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Esha Deol and Lara Dutta starrer comedy-drama film 'No Entry' on Friday turned 17.

Taking to Instagram, Lara Dutta shared a post which she captioned, "17 years of this iconic film!!! Will always be grateful for Kajal! My first full comedy role!."



Producer Boney Kapoor shared a string of posters of the comedy film which he captioned, "17 years of 'No Entry' amongst the most watched film across all mediums."



Director Anees Bazmee, dropped a special video to mark 17 years of the film, which he captioned, "Spreading Happiness since 2005."



Released in the year 2005, the film was an official Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Charlie Chaplin'.

Last year on Salman's birthday, the actor hinted at a sequel to the film which is in progress. The official announcement from the makers is still awaited.

The multi-star cast film 'No Entry,' followed the story of three married men who hide their illicit relationship from their wives and get into big trouble.

Meanwhile, Salman will be next seen in a comedy film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' alongside Pooja Hegde and in an action thriller film 'Tiger 3' along with Katrina Kaif which is slated to release on April 23, 2023.

Anil Kapoor, on the other hand, was recently seen in a family entertainer film 'JugJugg Jeeyo' which gathered positive responses from the netizens. He will be next seen in an action thriller film 'Fighter' along with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

Apart from them, actor Fardeen Khan will be making his comeback in the entertainment industry with an upcoming film 'Visfot'. Directed by Kookie Gulati and produced by Sanjay Gupta, the film also stars Riteish Deshmukh in the lead role. (ANI)